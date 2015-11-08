Hoping FS 2020 runway numbers can be dynamically changed in the future
I noticed a thread in the FSX forum regarding a request to renumber a airport runway. This is of course because magnetic north has shifted. My hometown airport McCarran International, has also been affected (formally runway 25L/25R, is now 26L/26R etc.) Various runways around the world are also affected.
So hoping the developers of FS2020 will not burn numbers into runway textures and come up with a way to dynamically change the entire world when needed.
