I noticed a thread in the FSX forum regarding a request to renumber a airport runway. This is of course because magnetic north has shifted. My hometown airport McCarran International, has also been affected (formally runway 25L/25R, is now 26L/26R etc.) Various runways around the world are also affected.

So hoping the developers of FS2020 will not burn numbers into runway textures and come up with a way to dynamically change the entire world when needed.