Hello all,
I need some help on FS2004. I have decided to install it again simply because it runs smoothly even on today's lower spec PCs. FSX was very good but it requires a huge amount of horse power to run it like FS2004 and Prepare3D series has helped just a bit but not enough for me to actually fly it the way I did in FS2004. X-Plane was a good bet but I did not like one issue: lack of splendid AI traffic. If I remember you are only allowed no more than 20 planes instead of 50+ in FS2004. Also there are no traffic add-ons to add, customize AI traffic to your needs.
With all that in mind the idea of reinstalling FS2004 has come up but one thing has bothered me: how do I backup all my AI traffic/Scenery/AFCAD files etc? I mean it is a lot of work just to find, install and customize your AI traffic but then for some reason you need to format C: and install Windows all over again. Is there a way to just backup a folder and copy it back to a freshly installed FS2004 without going to the process of installing one by one (it would take weeks in my case). I am more concerned about AI traffic rather add-ons because these HAVE to be installed. I believe AI traffic a simple "Copy folder x to y" shpuld do it and FS2004 would just compile the new traffic once and that's it.
