Last year my motherboard passed away. In replacing it I decided on a clean install of Windows 10 after more than ten happy years with Windows 7 of beloved memory!
Recently I got round to re-installing FSX which is the Delux Edition. Everything seemed fine, all the included aircraft 'flew' properly but then I decided to install an addon, a Caravelle as it happens.
The aircraft appeared as a grey ghost - no textures. I then remembered that some old files converted from FS9 didn't display properly if DX10 was selected in setup, so I unchecked it and the Caravelle displayed correctly.
I left it at that but the next time I started FSX it seemed to crash when I chose 'Fly' from the initial Free Flight screen - the display went blank but some music I was downstreaming continued.
I could not get the screen back by going into task manager and closing FSX, task manager didn't display. The only thing I can do is sign out and then sign in again to get Windows back.
Is this a registry problem or something else? How do I get round it? I have read the 'Before Posting' message but I can't get my head round it.
