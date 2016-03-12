Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Nobody seems to have my problem! chinook-47 install

  1. Today, 12:43 AM #1
    Sunnyday07
    Sunnyday07 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    May 2020
    Posts
    1

    Default Nobody seems to have my problem! chinook-47 install

    Been running FSX + Accel on this computer, Win 7, full resolution with ALL the scenery and traffic...no problems, no glitches or hesitations. Just purchased the Chinook-47, downloaded fine, unzipped fine. 3 install attempts, 3 model icons show up in the "aircraft" selection folder... all 3 display an error: visual model can not be display ch-47. My 1st install was as per directions, 2nd I unzipped to another folder within the FSX directory in MS games, 3rd attempt I put the only "application" file in simobjects/airplanes...same message. (unzipped there are only 45 files and 3 of them are language options) AND when I select the chinook it is not visable, only a blue sky scene with no "revolving" airplane although the name “Boing 47-Chinook” shows in the Current Aircraft box. Last week I purchased (Flightsim Store) an EPIC business jet and OSPREY, installed and working fine. (althought the osprey won't stay in the air when the props go forward...another situation for another post). Any assistance would be appreciated. I try everything that I think an advisor/expert would ask me if I did, before I bang my head into the wall and say “just ask somebody”. Thank you. Sunnyday
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:31 AM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,688

    Default

    First question should be.....are you absolutely sure you downloaded an FSX aircraft and NOT a P3D only one? The "can't display model" message is a good indicator of this.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. I must have lost my mind, have made this change before, but all seems lost...
    By KCD in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 12-03-2016, 03:07 PM
  2. Flying around the Bay Area near San Francisco in CH-47 Chinook
    By ED_4 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 01-20-2012, 09:06 PM
  3. CH-47 Chinook and Hooters girls
    By Falcon_20_Freight_Dog in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 11-27-2002, 04:46 PM
  4. CH-47 Chinook flying around.
    By NoFeAr in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 09-10-2002, 10:58 PM
  5. Antarctic CH-47 Boeing Vertol Chinook
    By MnM in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-12-2002, 10:59 AM

Tags for this Thread

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules