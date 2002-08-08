Thread: ATC Voice

J cannot get the ATC voice to work either the pilot or controller. All other sounds works fine. Any suggestions?
J cannot get the ATC voice to work either the pilot or controller. All other sounds works fine. Any suggestions?
In your settings, have you selected one of the pilot's voices? Are you using headphones or just speakers?
Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers
Emachines T3418 AMD 3400+ processor 2GHZ/256KB L2 Cashe 2Gig Ram 160Gig HDD NVidia GEForce 6100 GPU Running WinXP Home Can't believe it still works! Running FSX Standard with SP1 and SP2
Bookmarks