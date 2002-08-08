Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: ATC Voice

    mmisiak
    Default ATC Voice

    J cannot get the ATC voice to work either the pilot or controller. All other sounds works fine. Any suggestions?
    mrzippy
    Default

    In your settings, have you selected one of the pilot's voices? Are you using headphones or just speakers?
