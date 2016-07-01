Thread: Change runway numbers

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    I have noticed recently that the runway numbers at Taiwan Taoyuan Intl (RCTP) have changed. The original runway 05L has been changed to 05 and 05R is now 06. The opposite ends of the runway also changed accordingly (23R to 23 and 23L to 24). I would like to make these changes in the sim but not sure how to do it. I am using Taiwan Taoyuan scenery from PacSim. I have attempted to change runway numbers using ADEX but no luck. Could anyone help me out with this little problem. I mean, the worlds not going to come to an end if I can't correct it, but would be nice. Thanks
    If you change the runway numbers, then you should change all of them in the sim -- plus VOR radials and probably some other things -- since a runway number is the magnetic heading of the runway to the nearest 10º, thus runway 03 is somewhere between 026º and 035º, and you would need to change the magnetic variation* in the sim to match, at least if you want your compass heading to be right when you are on the runway.

    Of course you can use ADE to modify airports pretty much however you want, but the sim has been around for a decade and a half, so a number of things don't match the current real world. Even though you haven't done it, there is a way in ADE to change those -- it's been a while though, and I'd have to spend some time with it again to remind myself, something to do with airport properties, I think.

    *The magnetic north pole is constantly moving, so that the variation is constantly changing. So runway number, chart depictions of mag var, even VOR radial numbers change from time to time.
    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
