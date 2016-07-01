Thread: Change runway numbers

I have noticed recently that the runway numbers at Taiwan Taoyuan Intl (RCTP) have changed. The original runway 05L has been changed to 05 and 05R is now 06. The opposite ends of the runway also changed accordingly (23R to 23 and 23L to 24). I would like to make these changes in the sim but not sure how to do it. I am using Taiwan Taoyuan scenery from PacSim. I have attempted to change runway numbers using ADEX but no luck. Could anyone help me out with this little problem. I mean, the worlds not going to come to an end if I can't correct it, but would be nice. Thanks
