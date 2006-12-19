I was wondering, as a novice with a fair understanding of flight, if it has a noticeable effect if you use, for example, a Boeing 737 panel with a Caravelle. I'm using freeware aircraft in FSX (not SE), mainly the 707, Caravelle, DC-8, Trident 1E, Comet 4C, VC10 and Il-62 and Tu-154.
I ask because I have been trying to create a series of about forty landings with different aircraft for a short film I'm working on using FSX and I found it a lot easier to just copy the same panel (737-400) into each aircraft as time is somewhat of a constraint.
The main thing I've noticed is that ILS approach seems very much hit or miss and I'm thinking that this might be the cause. I know how to use ILS so I start the approach about two minutes before intercepting the glide slope from slightly below but sometimes the aircraft will just nose dive or climb as if the signal wasn't there. Speed is not the issue as I've done my homework there,usually about 145 to 165 kts depending on the manuals. Weight is also well within limits with about 20% of remaining fuel, flaps on full and gear down.
I've also noticed that certain switches such as the auto throttle or F/D are often non responsive in certain aircraft.
I guess many will say, it's an aircraft, learn to use each correct panel and that's fair enough but I'm approaching this whole project from the film making angle and don't really have the time to get too in depth. For many of the aircraft, I've managed to land on the centreline of the runway which is all I'm trying to achieve.
So, basically, how crucial is the panel to the aircraft if it comes from another source?
Thank you for reading. Any advice is much appreciated as I'm running out of time for this project.
Chris
