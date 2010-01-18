Thread: MACH 1 Sky Harbor 2020 gray ground

Hi everyone in Flt sim, hope all is well with this virus. I installed the Mach 1 Sky Harbor scenery per readme file. I had Sky Harbor 2019 per there instructions, I have had their Sky Harbor 2019 already, but the ground textures were grayish ground out skirt of airport see pic included. I see that they had update from 2019 now 2020 adding more candy look more real. I followed the readme file copied over scenery file & texture file in hopes to correct the ground textures as well. I have the new added, but the ground is still gray looking. I even removed inside FS9 and reinstalled just in case issues, I am confused, they said in there instructions refer to facebook for questions, I do not use Facebook, that is why I am here on this site in hopes to see what is wrong.
Many thanks
Kenny
