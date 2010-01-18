Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: MACH 1 Sky Harbor 2020 gray ground

  1. Today, 01:21 PM #1
    liner simpilot's Avatar
    liner simpilot
    liner simpilot is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    North Central Arizona
    Posts
    1,262

    Default MACH 1 Sky Harbor 2020 gray ground

    Hi everyone in Flt sim, hope all is well with this virus. I installed the Mach 1 Sky Harbor scenery per readme file. I had Sky Harbor 2019 per there instructions, I have had their Sky Harbor 2019 already, but the ground textures were grayish ground out skirt of airport see pic included. I see that they had update from 2019 now 2020 adding more candy look more real. I followed the readme file copied over scenery file & texture file in hopes to correct the ground textures as well. I have the new added, but the ground is still gray looking. I even removed inside FS9 and reinstalled just in case issues, I am confused, they said in there instructions refer to facebook for questions, I do not use Facebook, that is why I am here on this site in hopes to see what is wrong.

    Many thanks
    Kenny
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: MACH 1 PHX Sky Harbor scenery.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 345.8 KB  ID: 219258  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Kenmore Air Beaver-Friday Harbor-Kenmore Air Harbor
    By robtheump in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 07-29-2010, 08:15 PM
  2. Kenmore Air (Friday Harbor to Victoria Harbor)
    By robtheump in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 01-18-2010, 08:04 AM
  3. Long time from Mach 1 to reach mach 2+ in fighters
    By saturn05 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-03-2006, 10:24 AM
  4. Gray/Missing Ground Textures
    By ski44 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:09 AM
  5. A trip to sky harbor
    By JetAv8r in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:01 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules