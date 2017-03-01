Shalom and greetings all my pals,
Presenting a famous after work business commuting flight to go home from CYVR Vancouver International Airport located 7.5 miles from downtown Vancouver to CYXD Edmonton City Centre Airport located within the city of Edmonton just north of the city centre.
On airborne on climb to fl330 after take off with nice background view of entire city landscape of Vancouver
Still climbing with background view of Vancouver suburb called Richmond seen below the plane wings and view of Westham island as well as Fraser River can be seen below two fins (whatever they are called) located on bottom of the plane
Climbing through heavy clouds
Still climbing
Now at fl250 still on ascend to fl330
Now cruising at 33,000 ft past ground view of CYXX Abbotsford International Airport located 2.5 miles southwest of the city centre of Abbotsford
Approaching mountains of Canadian Rockies of Glacier National Park of Canada
Crossing Canadian Rockies can be fun
Woo woo look how high the Canadian Rockies mountains are
look at the very high mountain in background which is probably 13,000 ft high Mount Robson in Banff area
Because of regulations of the forums not permitting more than 10 screenshots per post, please be kind enough to go to this hyperlink below to view rest of the exciting trip.
Here is the hyperlink: https://tonymadgehjg.proboards.com/t...ness-commuting
Therefore concludes recreation of famous regular business commuting flight by Pacific Western airline from Vancouver to Edmonton.
Thank you for viewing. Please stay tuned for next exciting flight.
Regards,
Aharon
Bookmarks