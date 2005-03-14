Who are ZipAir?
Welcome aboard ZipAir Virtual - a new virtual airline which lets pilots fly to their own standards of realism on a highly realistic platform. We welcome newbies who are just starting out, to flight simulator veterans. Over a year of hard work has led to this launch and we are really proud of some of our high quality features including an easy to use website, operations manuals and high quality repaints offered on various models. The manuals and schedules have all been built by aviation professionals who know the aircraft we fly.
Where is ZipAir Based?
ZipAir Virtual has 4 initial bases; Belfast City, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Southampton. We have built a highly realistic schedule adhering to airport curfews and turnaround time requirements. We are launching with 64 destinations and a fleet of 13 737-700s, 4 737-800s and 13 Bombardier Q400s. Although we are launching with a fairly large fleet, future growth will be of a realistic and natural rate. We have done this so that we can offer a variety of routes, fleets and operations right from the outset.
Where do ZipAir Fly?
Our initial operations are mostly business and domestic routes from as short as 30 minutes, this includes routes such as Edinburgh to Paris and Birmingham to the Isle of Man. On the weekends we offer many leisure routes with exciting destinations including Keflavik, Bilbao, Tivat, Samos and Gibraltar. We will of course be adding more destinations in the future with our Winter schedule currently being built. We have a full Airport information pack to let you know specific information such as alternates, parking stand and handling agents.
Who can Join ZipAir?
We have very basic minimum requirements and our pilots can either fly by the book, or just jump in and go. All we ask for is 1 flight every 3 months and you can fly for other virtual airlines too. For those who want full immersion we have custom safety demonstrations, full fleet information pack, vPilot model matching files for VATSIM, a line operations manual and more! Our sophisticated ACARS software automatically logs your flight so there is no need for a manual form entry after your flight.
What's next for ZipAir?
We are working on future projects including a training department. We are also currently in discussion with several developers to offer discounts for ZipAir Virtual. Ultimately, we want everyone’s input to make a real community of an airline. Our team will always be on hand with quick responses, and we also have great interaction on Discord, Facebook and Instagram.
Thanks for Reading!
Our motto is “Zip Your Way” as we really want to focus on making the airline enjoyable for as many people as possible. If you’d like to join us as a pilot then sign up at ZipAir.uk. We are also looking for Staff roles, if you have a talent you’d like to offer us, send me an email at [email protected]
