Good day to everyone.
I have a question about the proper procedure that would be used to brake an aircraft such as a 737 / 747.
The way I normally do it is to land with full flaps, deploy the spoilers and thrust reversers and stay like that until slowing to 60 knots, then setting the throttle to idle and using the wheel brakes. Unless, of course, the runway is too short, in which case I may brake harder.
Is this at all like what a real pilot would do? I can't imagine they just stomp of the brakes as soon as they touch down.
Interested in knowing, if anyone happens to have that knowledge.
