I can't find the answer to this. When in VR mode the mouse doesn't have any effect to effect changes to any of the gauges, throttles, anything. I can mouse the cursor about with head tracking but once the cursor is placed on any control nothing happens. With, in the settings, if Advanced Mouse Control is selected just a few clicks and I'm skewing (drifting) out of the cockpit. In non VR mode I can adjust gauges with the mouse. I don't see anything in the settings that specifically adjusts mouse behavior in VR mode other than select Advanced Mouse Behavior but it isn't explained what that is. I do have joystick control if that matters. Does anybody have any idea what I'm missing?
Rich
Bookmarks