Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Lefthand landing on 27 at TEX in a Mooney Acclaim

  1. Today, 12:44 PM #1
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    4,363

    Default Lefthand landing on 27 at TEX in a Mooney Acclaim

    After watching the guy land on 27 at TEX in his jet I wondered how doable it would be for a GA guy in a recip. single. So I fired up my Mooney Acclaim, or maybe it's Jan's, I lose track. And started a take off and land flight at TEX with the same winds he experienced in that hugely long clip. I agree, 10-15 knots from 27 is a pretty good indication you wouldn't ever want to do a tailwind landing anywhere you could avoid it!

    I soon discovered why he probably landed so hot. The mountains in that canyon seem much closer on the sides than off the end of the runway. He probably had to come in much higher than he wanted to. With my slower speed and ability to turn sharper I could stay lower than he did. But it was still very close on the downwind and turn to base segment!! I used his comment about keeping the road close on the left and that helped a bunch.

    Touching down from such a low and slow final, I was able to turn at the first taxiway. He barely got it stopped before he ran out of runway.

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 1 Tower View of 27 the strobes on the plane.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 305.4 KB  ID: 219220

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 2 Ready to go 27.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 292.8 KB  ID: 219221

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 3 climbing out.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 326.8 KB  ID: 219222

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 4 Turn to Downwind keeping road on left.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 297.0 KB  ID: 219223

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 5 Looking Left on Downwind keeping the road on the left.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 389.9 KB  ID: 219224

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 6 I am in the Mooney.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 332.9 KB  ID: 219225

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 7 Turn to base in close quarters.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 385.6 KB  ID: 219226

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 8 Outside turn to base.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 469.5 KB  ID: 219227

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 9 Outside on base.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 481.0 KB  ID: 219228

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 10 Turn to final in close quarters.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 365.5 KB  ID: 219229

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 11 Nearly Down.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 330.2 KB  ID: 219230

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 12 Tower view of rollout under breaking.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 303.3 KB  ID: 219231

    RW Bottom Line? Any low hour pilot who hasn't spent most of his flying time in the mountains needs to forget about landing at TEX if the winds are out of the West! Time spent skiing isn't that important!!

    Michael
    Last edited by Rupert; Today at 12:46 PM.
    i9-9900K CPU currently running 5gig + -
    Most of my scenery is from ORBX. I love my SCOTFLIGHT SCENERY!
    Being an old chopper guy I usually fly low and slow.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:30 PM #2
    flightsimg's Avatar
    flightsimg
    flightsimg is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2010
    Location
    Dijon (Burgundy), France
    Posts
    2,945

    Default

    Think the wind there maybe is linked to the valley
    Gérard Guichard, Dijon, Burgundy, France. i5 Intel processor, 4 Go of Ram, Nvidia GeForce 920MX, DirectX 12.0, and FSX Gold Edition with SP1, SP2. My personal flightsim website is at http://flightlessons.6te.net
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Another "Challenge Accepted" Landing at TEX, Telluride
    By Rupert in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: Today, 11:20 AM
  2. Landing at TEX in a Maule??
    By Rupert in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 05-22-2020, 12:16 PM
  3. Mooney Acclaim
    By Thunderchicken in forum Prepar3D Screen Shots And Videos
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 12-26-2012, 01:42 PM
  4. Super 27 x Super 27 Winglet
    By Sandro Becker in forum DreamFleet 727 Support Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 03-26-2007, 08:09 PM
  5. 27.70 or 27.50?Install Questions
    By rsmith6621 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 03-04-2002, 05:35 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules