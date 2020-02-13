Hi!
The air traffic now occurring over Europe. So, back to my usual European Airlines (EA) lines over, from Brussels, Belgium! EBBR! Today, the second flight on yesterday May, Saturday 22nd, 2020; after a first leg from Brussels to Madrid, Spain and one hour of preparing the plane for the next, here we go for a flight down to Tangiers, northern Morocco. As long as the day-to-day flights are concerned, those questions of sanitary distanciation etc., don't pose too much trouble. But I fear that the European Airlines summer, tourist flights will suffer somehow
Preparing for departure at Madrid's gate!
We're being pushed back
There is a long taxi time to runway 18R...
Still away, at the end of that straight line! Traffic begins to be seen again in FSX airports
Airborne. Pax view. Think it's Madrid in the background
Flying our departure and aiming at FL240
Enroute over southern Spain
Reaching to Gibraltar Strait
On our descent to arrival!
Lining up to a landing on runway 10, Tangiers!
Pax view of all braking gear out!
We reached our gate at Tangiers. Fine! Passengers disembarking and our Boeing 734-400 serviced!
-- all my European Airlines flights with:
.the boxed FSX Gold Edition with the Acceleration Pack
.my plane, a Cantu/Kittyhawk Boeing 737-200ADV I tweaked under several aspects, and made liveries for, or a a Tenkuu Developers Studio (TDS) / by Chris Evans Boeing 737-600 Westjet package with enhanced VC (idem), using the ENBSeries for FSX freeware to improve light bloom from inside the flightdeck, the pax or outside views
.some miscellaneous freeware improvements (tarmac textures, pax window view, and the like with some airport aprons, taxiways and runways improved by me from the FSX default) and the airports I flew to/from improved with photoreal textures through the freeware FS Earth Tiles software
.people on the tarmacs, my creation with personalized default FSX people
.weather with http://www.plane-pics.de/fsxwx/home.htm FSXWX
.the freeware shader adjuster rdart78 and textures set
.possible flight doc with the e-AIP sites of countries concerned --
Bookmarks