Thread: GTX1070 and proposed 32” monitor

I am running x-plane 11 using a Zotac 1070 mini graphics card which has 8GB video ram. Main system has 32GB ram and is driven by an Intel core i5-8600K cpu. My present monitor is an oldish Samsung Syncmaster and I wish to upgrade to a 32” HD.
Two questions arise.
1. If I buy a 32” monitor running at 2560 x 1440 will the definition suffer if the screen is too big for that resolution to run well with good definition?
2. If I buy a 32” monitor running at 3840x2160 HD resolution, will the graphics card be up to the job.
Any comment would be much appreciated.
Thanks in advance
