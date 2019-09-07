Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: GTX1070 and proposed 32” monitor

    morley7549
    Default GTX1070 and proposed 32” monitor

    I am running x-plane 11 using a Zotac 1070 mini graphics card which has 8GB video ram. Main system has 32GB ram and is driven by an Intel core i5-8600K cpu. My present monitor is an oldish Samsung Syncmaster and I wish to upgrade to a 32” HD.

    Two questions arise.

    1. If I buy a 32” monitor running at 2560 x 1440 will the definition suffer if the screen is too big for that resolution to run well with good definition?

    2. If I buy a 32” monitor running at 3840x2160 HD resolution, will the graphics card be up to the job.

    Any comment would be much appreciated.

    Thanks in advance
    I am running a gtx1070 with resolution similar to that in #2 acros 2x 24inch monitors. The card is also driving 2 additional 10 inch monitors. All 4 graphics ports are in use and it handles it fine.

    This is with a 3.4ghz i5 cpu and FSX.

    Regards
    Stinger

    morley7549
    Hi there. Thanks for your very speedy reply. It all sounds encouraging.

    Regards

    Morley7549
