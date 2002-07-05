Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: It's All Greek to ME

  1. Today, 04:32 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,908
    Blog Entries
    3

    Thumbs up It's All Greek to ME

    Great tour of the Greek Islands. Beautiful area of the world!

    Ioannis Daskalogiannis (LGSA) Chania, Greece to Ippokratis (LGKO) Kos, Greece via (LGIR)(LGST)(LGKP)(LGRP)

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 270.0 KB  ID: 219179

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 255.5 KB  ID: 219180

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 143.2 KB  ID: 219181

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 319.0 KB  ID: 219182

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 195.1 KB  ID: 219183

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 210.5 KB  ID: 219184

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 237.0 KB  ID: 219185

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 256.7 KB  ID: 219186

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 147.3 KB  ID: 219187

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 213.1 KB  ID: 219188

    How low can you go?

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 196.4 KB  ID: 219189

    Please see PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:35 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    3,908
    Blog Entries
    3

    Default

    PART 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 218.3 KB  ID: 219190

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 234.9 KB  ID: 219191

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 235.2 KB  ID: 219192

    Hi there folks!

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr018.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 232.6 KB  ID: 219193

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr019.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 175.7 KB  ID: 219194

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr020.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 199.6 KB  ID: 219195

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr021.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 205.5 KB  ID: 219196

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr022.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 254.3 KB  ID: 219197

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr023.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 125.2 KB  ID: 219198

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr024.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 172.7 KB  ID: 219199
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. greek courts convict UK aircraft enthusiasts.
    By Captain_Slarty in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 35
    Last Post: 05-07-2002, 03:14 PM
  2. moved topic - greek courts and uk aircraft enthusiasts.
    By Captain_Slarty in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-26-2002, 11:38 AM
  3. Plane spotters get 3 years in Greek courts !
    By Captain_Slarty in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 04-26-2002, 11:30 AM
  4. Mesh terrain scenery of Greek islands.Where can I find it ????
    By piliwi in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 01-07-2002, 08:14 AM
  5. Greek Airfields/Mesh,....Spectacular..................!!.................
    By tailboom in forum FS2002
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-07-2002, 07:35 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules