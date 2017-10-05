Hi all,
Two of my AI tail draggers, a Piper Cub and a Tiger Moth, don't seem to be able to make some of the tighter turns on taxiways on their way to the runway. They turn far too wide, eventually do make it to the runway start positions, followed by correct take offs, etc ... but ... only after taxiing straight through some of the addon airfield's gas pumps and it's cafe/restaurant. Not very realistic looking, to say the least.
It's not possible to edit the taxiway turns themselves, e.g. via the airfield's Afcad/ADE file, because they are all part of the airfield's ground scenery.
I've been editing both (contact point) turning angles, ranging between 40 and 180 degrees, but to no avail. I even tried editing their differential braking entries but alas, still no go. The problem seems structural.
Ideas and/or solutions anyone ?
Regards and I thank you in advance.
Hans
Bookmarks