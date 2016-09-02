Hey fellow simmers. I bought GEX North America from PS Pilotshop in 2018 and, as you are probably aware, they disappeared in the middle of the night some time ago and left no forwarding address. I now have a need to reinstall GEX and need my activation code. Flight One Software is telling me to ask on FSX forums for advice on how to retrieve the code so that's what I'm doing.
If any of y'all have any solutions or ideas, I'd sure like to hear them. Any and all help is greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance!
Bookmarks