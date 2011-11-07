Hi most of you will never here of me but I first started producing scenery in about 2006.
Knowing that it is going to be quite a while before I can afford the hardware to do the new rendition from Microsoft justice I bought a copy P3Dv5 after Microsoft totally trashed my FSXSE which I had looking great with a lot of privet updates that I had produced.
So now to v5 as you must have noticed the 3D trees are totally unreal and for me they make the sim unusable, I am nearly finish the first run of the upgrade and will be releasing them on Flightsim.com next month the second run will better colour coordinate and be a update, I have also identified a lot of ground texture issues some of which I will include in this release hopefully the full scenery package will include some buildings plus clouds improvement and a Texture Swap Program for those flying mainly semi arid and arid areas.
I am 76 and not in the best or health but hopefully I will have all this work behind me and back doing what I enjoy most apart from been with the long suffering wife, and that's FLYING.
Download wide angle screen shots so far
https://www.dropbox.com/s/jhvqpl6x2y...81%29.zip?dl=0
stay safe Howard
Web : http://biggles11.wix.com/the-natural-world
Mail : [email protected]
Bookmarks