I decided going from Malta direct to Greece was just too long over water. So, let's go to Tripoli and the hug the coast going east for a while then to Greece.
Luqa (LMML) Malta, Malta to Mitiga (HLLM) Tripoli, Lybia
Did I mention I decided to get a new paint job in Malta?
Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)
REX Worldwide Airports HD
AS16 + ASCA
ORBX Global BASE
ORBX Freeware Airports
