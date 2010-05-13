I decided going from Malta direct to Greece was just too long over water. So, let's go to Tripoli and the hug the coast going east for a while then to Greece.

Luqa (LMML) Malta, Malta to Mitiga (HLLM) Tripoli, Lybia

Did I mention I decided to get a new paint job in Malta?