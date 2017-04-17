FSX-SE and the "Puck IR Headset" ?
OK, so in for a penny, in for a pound. I like FSX-SE and am of course anxiously awaiting FS2020. Having recently purchased the Logitech yoke and throttle, the Thrustmaster rudder pedals, a 32" curved HD monitor and a new gaming computer I have 'of course-lol' started investigating budget IR Headset options.
I can do, but don't want to mess with, a DIY unit. I don't really want to spend the big-bux for the $160USD TrackIR 5 but could do the $75 choice of the Grass Monkey Puck:
https://grassmonkeysimulations.com/
Even the maker in his YouTube vids acknowledges some users 'could' have problems with his Puck and specifically the FSX-SE flight sim.
Anyone out there in FSX-SE land using the Puck successfully or care to offer their review? All suggestions welcome.
