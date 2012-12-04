Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Landing at TEX in a Maule??

    Rupert
    Recently I took a Mooney and landed it at TEX (Telluride). Which is in a box canyon so landings are made on 9 while takeoff are from 27. Anyhow, I blew the landing and had to Go Around. Luckily the Mooney had plenty of power and was loaded lightly enough to avoid the rock wall not far from my liftoff point from 9!

    So I then wondered, if such an avoidance would be possible with a lower powered aircraft at or very near max gross weight. To find out only risking crashing in my sim, I loaded up a Maule with 50% fuel, 2 people, etc. for a total of 2,292#. The Maule is rated for 2,500#, so especially considering the altitude, 2,300# was IMO at best a risky load.

    I then flew the Maule to TEX, executed an approach, then did a test Go Around. It worked out OK, but certainly not easy! I'm glad I spent plenty of time before trying this to find my emergency route out of the canyon! (Basically try to clear the first ridge line then turn straight South for awhile!!)

    (See Below starting with the climb out part of the Go Around)

    (Click on the shots separately to see the captions attached.)

    Bottom Line: Yes, if everything is perfect this will work out. Having said that, bad winds, not being prepared with a Go Around route, etc. could all lead to disaster.[/B] I'd not recommend anyone ever making a landing there, that close to max gross unless it were an emergency medical evacuation, or something similar.

    The typical few hundred hour private pilot probably should not even attempt to land at TEX unless he/she has lots of power and gross to spare! That is one reason you probably see a lot more Lears and Citations than even Mooneys there. Most of those folks have at least one pro pilot in the cockpit!!

    Michael
    Last edited by Rupert; Today at 11:09 AM.
