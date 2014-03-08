Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Can you use non-AI aircraft as AI aircraft?

    neilking2706
    Can you use non-AI aircraft as AI aircraft?

    I thought I knew the answer to this was yes but I just tried it and it caused my FSX to fail to load twice (both times it got to "Loading scenery - 100% complete" paused for a few seconds, then crashed).

    I undid the changes I'd made and now it's back to normal.

    Specifically, I wanted to replace A340s in the WOAI Virgin Atlantic package with A330s so, because I couldn't find an AI Virgin A330, I decided to use Thomas Ruth's A333 (toma333b-1) with added VA textures (virgin_toma330-343x) but it didn't work as I described above.

    The plane works fine when I select it to fly in.

    So do some non-AI a/c not work as AI?

    Or can anyone think of some gotcha I've overlooked here?

    NK
    PAULCRAIG
    You can find Virgin Atalantic textures for the "The Fruit stand A330-300" over at Avsim on this page, scroll down and you will find them.
    It's not a good idea to use non ai aircraft as ai as they would take up alot of resources.
