Thread: Can you use non-AI aircraft as AI aircraft?

I thought I knew the answer to this was yes but I just tried it and it caused my FSX to fail to load twice (both times it got to "Loading scenery - 100% complete" paused for a few seconds, then crashed).
I undid the changes I'd made and now it's back to normal.
Specifically, I wanted to replace A340s in the WOAI Virgin Atlantic package with A330s so, because I couldn't find an AI Virgin A330, I decided to use Thomas Ruth's A333 (toma333b-1) with added VA textures (virgin_toma330-343x) but it didn't work as I described above.
The plane works fine when I select it to fly in.
So do some non-AI a/c not work as AI?
Or can anyone think of some gotcha I've overlooked here?
Thanks.
NK
