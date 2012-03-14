Hi all,
Recently with an increase in addons I'm more frequently running into the famous OOM error from exceeding 4gb. I have the boxed version Delux edition of fsx. A friend of mine told me to get FSX-SE as the recent updates a few years back made it immune to OOM errors after 4gb. Is this true, or is FSX-SE still going to run into the same 4 GB OOM error as fsx? I tried googling this vastly but couldn't find answers to tackle this specific question.
If this is true, then the migration will be easy with all my addon planes and scenery, but if it's not true, I will probably migrate to P3d to be able to still run everything without OOM issues so your input is greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance!
