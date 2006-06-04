Thread: Airport Beacon Placement Issues

Greetings flight simmers,
I have been working on an airport for quite some time now, and I have finally got it to the point that I feel it is decent to release to my fellow flight sim aviators. I was looking at the scenery and realized I forgot to design an airport beacon! So I went into FSDS promply made the beacon pole to the dimensions of the actual airport beacon. Compiled it; added it to Instant Scenery and attached the default Instant Scenery beacon and beacon "light beam". To my surprise I notice the beam stayed visible during the day and did not rotate during night or IFR times.
So I go on a world wide web expedition knowing that this problem has been brought up before (which it has). I find in the Flightsim.com forms this write up https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...otating-Beacon in which the late David “Opa” Marshall created a comprehensive tutorial that took all the guess work out of placing an airport beacon.
When reading that form I saw that KarlB737 simply changed the " LibraryObject name" with a control tower to get the result of having the airport beacon on the tower. With that knowledge gathered I took the "LibraryObject name" for the pole that I created and attached it to the appropriate XML coding replicating what KarlB737 did.
This resulted to my beacon pole that I design being displayed in the proper coordinates, but the beacon was not present. I carefully made sure that my LibraryObject name was correct and read through David “Opa” Marshall tutorial several times to make sure I covered everything but had the same results.
To assure that the technique that KarlB737 did worked I took the LibraryObject name that he provided in the form and I had a control tower with beacon. I feel that I have exhausted all of my capabilities, and form search understanding. I have included pictures of my beacon pole to aid in anyone understanding my issue.
Thanks
Bookmarks