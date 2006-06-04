Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Airport Beacon Placement Issues

  Today, 06:17 PM #1
    lillaz
    Greetings flight simmers,

    I have been working on an airport for quite some time now, and I have finally got it to the point that I feel it is decent to release to my fellow flight sim aviators. I was looking at the scenery and realized I forgot to design an airport beacon! So I went into FSDS promply made the beacon pole to the dimensions of the actual airport beacon. Compiled it; added it to Instant Scenery and attached the default Instant Scenery beacon and beacon "light beam". To my surprise I notice the beam stayed visible during the day and did not rotate during night or IFR times.

    So I go on a world wide web expedition knowing that this problem has been brought up before (which it has). I find in the Flightsim.com forms this write up https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...otating-Beacon in which the late David “Opa” Marshall created a comprehensive tutorial that took all the guess work out of placing an airport beacon.

    When reading that form I saw that KarlB737 simply changed the " LibraryObject name" with a control tower to get the result of having the airport beacon on the tower. With that knowledge gathered I took the "LibraryObject name" for the pole that I created and attached it to the appropriate XML coding replicating what KarlB737 did.

    This resulted to my beacon pole that I design being displayed in the proper coordinates, but the beacon was not present. I carefully made sure that my LibraryObject name was correct and read through David “Opa” Marshall tutorial several times to make sure I covered everything but had the same results.

    To assure that the technique that KarlB737 did worked I took the LibraryObject name that he provided in the form and I had a control tower with beacon. I feel that I have exhausted all of my capabilities, and form search understanding. I have included pictures of my beacon pole to aid in anyone understanding my issue.

  Today, 07:20 PM #2
    Jim Robinson
    I think KarlB737 just got lucky in that the tower object he replaced by changing the GUID must have had a beacon attachpoint. You'll notice in his code there's no placement information for the beacon itself, only the tower that the beacon is attached to, the beacon sticks itself to the attachpoint wherever it happens to be located on the model. If there's no beacon attachpoint the beacon won't show up from my experience. I don't know if adding a beacon attachpoint is something FSDS is capable of, I've never used it, but I assume it would be. You're on your own there I'm afraid. I've done it in gmax and there isn't much to it, you use the attach tool just as if you were attaching a light or smoke effect, or a platform to harden a bridge for example. If you can't do it in FSDS I believe ModelConverterX may be able to do it also. The name of the attachpoint is critical IIRC, it must be "attachpt_beacon". If all else fails I can make you an invisible beacon attachpoint in gmax that you could simply place at the proper coords and elevation near the top of your tower. It's always that ugly default beacon though, you can't do anything about that, lol.

    Jim
  Today, 07:47 PM #3
    lillaz
    Awesome Jim! You have given me some insight on what I can read up on for sure. I will do some homework on FSDS as well as ModelConverterX. I do have ModelConverterX, but I have yet to use it. Sounds like I will be doing so soon. If all else fails I would certainly like your help with the invisible attachpoint. This was a big help, that had me stumped, thanks again!
