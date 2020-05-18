Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Another "Challenge Accepted" Laniding at TEX, Telluride

    Another "Challenge Accepted" Laniding at TEX, Telluride

    This challenge is altitude of the airport (9070') versus mountains all around at 12K to 14K feet. And because the airport is in a box-canyon, there is only one way in or out. Landing is onto 9, departing is off 27. However with the runway being 7,011' long and quite wide, even with a 6-10 crosswind from 030 I didn't see a problem in either the landing or the takeoff. A heavier wind day, yes the crosswind could certainly have been an issue!

    Having said that, if in an under-powered or near under-powered aircraft a Go Around could be a problem because you'd be heading straight towards the end of the box canyon. But at least you should have some airspeed already, rather than starting from zero.

    So to get there I took-off and did a T&G while departing Montrose Regional Airport, MTJ. Then a landing at the "top of the world" appearing Flying M&M Ranch airstrip, OC06. (That's one hell of an airstrip for a "Ranch"!! From there I proceeded to TEX with the intention of shooting a ILS Approach to Final onto 9 and Land using freq. 109.3 as published.

    ILS 9 does work mostly as expected, except it puts you about 50 yards to the left the runway. So I had to do a Go Around and do a manual approach o stay on line.

