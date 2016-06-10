Thread: Building A New Airfield In FS2004

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Building A New Airfield In FS2004

    I would like to build airfields within 50 miles of my home base in flightsim 2004
    Hi,

    Use Airport Design Editor to create your new airport (runways, taxiways, etc). There is a section in the ADE manual on creating a new airport. You can also place objects (buildings, etc.) using ADE - there are many addon library files that will expand the variety of objects you can add. Read about the ADE Library Object Manager and placing objects.

    You will also need to create an airport polygon, this can be done by a program called SBuilder. This will help you get rid of the default autogen (buildings, trees) on your airport's grounds. Using the Exclude feature in ADE can finish that process, if needed for any other unwanted objects not removed by the airport polygon or an SBuilder exclude area (if needed).
