I am petition the airport designers to ask their interest in creating the Cartierville
Airport near the city of Montreal Canada, I am collecting photograps so far as it
looked from 1935 when the very first Norseman Bush plane made its first test
flight with pontoons until it was closed in 1989. I asked one designer if they might
be interested in creating this once great airport and airplane factory as it may have
looked in 1935 or 1950's but I was told there was no ICAO. Well here it is CYCV this
is the only ICAO CYCV that Cartierville is listed by according to the Ministry For Air,
Canada. The pictures I found on the internet show the picture of the very first Norseman
to fly taken with its builders at Cartierville Airport in 1935, from 1935 to 1959 the Norseman
was manufactured. in 1949 the Government of Canada approached Douglas Aircraft Company
to build the DC-4 at Cartierville, Montreal which was approved but the DC4 would be powered
by Merlin Engines and called the North Star. In 1951 the US Air Force also petitioned Cartierville
to begin production of almost 100 North American F-86F Sabre Jets for the Korean War. There is
a lot of material on the internet about Cartierville Airport, if anyone is interested in bringing
this wonderful airport back to life I can and will supply them with everthing I have. Please
let me know, meanwhile I will continue to petition the many talented people who can preserve
the past of Canada's aviation history.
Casey Jones
