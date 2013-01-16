I recently used the Flight Planner function for the first time, and saved the plan. I did not see anything amiss.
Next time, I tried to save a different plan with a different name (of course), but it would not let me. Paid no attention.
Now, whenever I boot up P3D v. 4.5, I get this message: "Error loading GPS engine. The flight plan will not be used." Click OK, and the sim proceeds to load as usual. Trouble is, the error message halts the boot-up until you click OK. Annoying. What is this message, and how can I get rid of it? Is there a corrupted flight plan? If so, where in the P3d Folder are the flight plans saved?
Thanks for your thoughts,
Mac6737
Bookmarks