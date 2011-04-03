Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Joystick Throttle problem

    Tendet
    Jul 2014
    Cloudbase
    Joystick Throttle problem

    Hi

    Not sure if this is the right area for my question? If not please move it to the correct one!

    I have bought Thrustmaster Flight Hotas X. Set up my button assignments as I use them hands on. But the problem I am getting is with my old joystick when the throttle was pulled right back the aircraft STOPPED. To taxi I eased it forward a touch to 4-5 knots job done.

    The Hotas - as soon as I land I cut the power and 'home' the throttles however - my aircraft then starts accelerating and (if I let it) gets up to silly speeds? I have just been flying circuits at Kai Tak (in the King Air) and the only way I can stop the aircraft speeding off very unrealistically when I turn off the runway, to line up for take off again - is to use the mouse to pull the props to 'ground fine'!

    This is the first time Ive had such a problem at one stage I had the full rudder pedals, throttle quadrant and yoke - all performed perfect right out of the box!

    HELP please - otherwise its back to a boring single combined throttle/ joystick.

    thanks
    Vintage Avgas Head - "Dancing The Skies"......
