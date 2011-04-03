Thread: Joystick Throttle problem

Joystick Throttle problem
I have bought Thrustmaster Flight Hotas X. Set up my button assignments as I use them hands on. But the problem I am getting is with my old joystick when the throttle was pulled right back the aircraft STOPPED. To taxi I eased it forward a touch to 4-5 knots job done.
The Hotas - as soon as I land I cut the power and 'home' the throttles however - my aircraft then starts accelerating and (if I let it) gets up to silly speeds? I have just been flying circuits at Kai Tak (in the King Air) and the only way I can stop the aircraft speeding off very unrealistically when I turn off the runway, to line up for take off again - is to use the mouse to pull the props to 'ground fine'!
This is the first time Ive had such a problem at one stage I had the full rudder pedals, throttle quadrant and yoke - all performed perfect right out of the box!
HELP please - otherwise its back to a boring single combined throttle/ joystick.
