Thread: Being zany near sfo

    Despite having spent years working and flying while based at a facility with a pair of huge blimp hangers in the '60s, I never flew through one. Though jet jockeys from El Toro did it enough we had to make sure we kept one set of hanger doors closed per hanger at all times. The noise of a Phantom Deuce flying through a hanger is truly almost unbearable!!!!

    Recently flying around near SFO I noticed the even larger than ours, single huge blimp hanger at the Mofftett Navy field, had both doors open. I couldn't resist the temptation. So I lined up and planned and I did it in one pass! See the posts below. So then I decided that as the British would say "In for a penny, in for a pound." So I flew under the Golden Gate Bridge as well. I hope you enjoy these shots.

    One thing I'll point out, I didn't place the plane in the hanger, I "flew" it in. The outside the plane shot was paused because I couldn't change screens quick enough to go from virtual view to outside view any other way. Then as soon as the 2nd screenie was made, I changed back to virtual screen, un-paused the flight, and flew out without hitting anything. I know that is true because my settings for the whole flight were set to recognize crashes.

    The other thing you might have noticed a bit off was that I was off-line to the Moffett on that first shot. I'm still not good at flying from outside the plane and frankly I got distracted when I noticed the hanger doors were open. So right after I took that shot I flew a Go Around to get things back under control.

    Enjoy, Michael

    Sorry, Michael! There's no being zany in my neck of the woods! Please turn in your pilot's license at the nearest Starbucks!

    Nice pic, BTW!
