Name: fsx_beech_bonanza_v35tc_project.zip
Size: 40,893,749 Date: 03-09-2014 Downloads: 2,588
FSX Beechcraft Bonanza V35TC. Upgrade kit for Mike Stone's Beech Bonanza V35TC. Includes eight liveries and six unique panel sets. Requires model folder and .air file from the original package, available here: SBONANZA.ZIP. Uses default Mooney Bravo sound pack. Special thanks to Milton Shupe and Scott Thomas for period gauges. This is Kenwigair Kustoms' Resto-Mod #2. By Ken Wigginton.
This is the download listing for the upgrade. Within it, it will offer you the link for the original Mike Stone aircraft! And then, all you do is download the upgrades which will offer many different paints and choices of panels! Something to do on a rainy day? Here is one of my choices:
