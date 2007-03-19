Thread: Landing light beams aimed sideways

I downloaded Bob Chicilo's update to SCS's Tu-124 for FSX available here http://tupolevtu-124upx.zip and it's a pleasant airplane to fly. However it does seem to have an interesting issue I can't resolve. When the landing lights are illuminated, the beams go out sideways under the wing, rather than forward. This applies to both the landing lights and taxi beams. I've researched Google, FSDevelopers, and various other forums and no joy. The "bulb" locations appear close to being correct, it's just that the aiming is 90 degrees off. Anyone have any ideas how to remedy? Many thanks in advance..........Terry
