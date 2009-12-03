Hello All,
I have not been as loyal to FSX lately, but maybe part relates to my frustration about ILS landings. Not something earth shattering (Maybe I should say plane shattering!) with respect to topics here, but here goes...
Does not matter what jet I pick. Seems even though I use a careful controlled approach, sometimes despite having hit the "APP" button, the aircraft will decide not to descent and continues to the runway in that manner. I have to click off the AP and wing it, but today, the aircraft developed a wander attitude and goes adrift despite "Manual control" on aerilons and rudder. A real mind of its own. If there something I am missing? This problem started a year+ ago but is not always for certain, but very annoying. If you kill the AP button, this should also shut down the APP, right? The aircraft today was the stock 747. Initially, the ac will make the turn to line up with the runway at the OM but, as I said, it will maintain its altitude and it takes me a minute to realize it.
I have been doing the ILS landings for years on FSX and do not recall any issues unless I caused them to happen.
Redd
