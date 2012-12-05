Thread: Douglas DC-10 Twin

Someone could help me to finf the DC-10 twin (JR Lucariny) model, I have looked for it but without finding it anywhere, thanks.
It's over at Simviation - search for DC-10 Twin: https://simviation.com/1/search?subm...0+Twin&x=0&y=0
***Please note that this is an FS2004 model which may or may not work in FSX***
