Thread: Douglas DC-10 Twin

    Someone could help me to finf the DC-10 twin (JR Lucariny) model, I have looked for it but without finding it anywhere, thanks.
    It's over at Simviation - search for DC-10 Twin: https://simviation.com/1/search?subm...0+Twin&x=0&y=0

    ***Please note that this is an FS2004 model which may or may not work in FSX***
