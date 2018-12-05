Hi all, private pilot here looking to get back into things after an 8-year break, wondering if someone can point me in a decent general direction.
I have a standard desktop sim setup (FSX and Saitek yoke, throttle and rudders), but am looking to build out a full chassis with all the trimmings. I've done a bit of looking around but hate to spend a bunch of money on stuff that is sub-par.
Mostly I'm curious about a good chassis setup that can be geared toward SEL IRF training type stuff (I'm not looking to replicate any heavy cockpits...). I'm a fairly large person (not tall but... bulky, let's say), and hoping for something setup that's not going to have me squeezing in too tightly, or fall apart after a year.
Aside from a chassis that can accommodate my size and three large monitors (or 4? I'd take 4...), I'd like to be able to build out a full instrument panel as well. If I wanted the best of the best for a cockpit setup as lifelike as possible, what would you recommend? I'm not as concerned about cost as I am about quality. I'm fairly handy (can custom build some of my own stuff, but would prefer to purchase where possible), and computer savvy so I can work out my processor setup.
I feel like the big selling products are probably so-so/meh, but not sure if there's any good alternatives (I'm hoping a community of sim enthusiasts would know if there is!)
Last question: it's been quite a while since I looked at yokes/rudders, etc. I don't suppose there's any out there these days that have good tactical feedback: yokes that jerk in your hand on a sheer, rudder pedals that push back when appropriate, etc (I think my current pedals have firm adjustment, but I'm thinking more along the lines of something that adjusts firmness automatically depending on flight conditions).
Appreciate any help and pointers! Looking forward to getting back into it...
