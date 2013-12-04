Freshly purchase-downloaded this, installed, and registered. Fired up Steam then FSX:SE from my menu, then went to the airplane selection screen. Chose one of the iFly 737 models, and hit go. Yup, the livery was spot-on. No landing gear/wheels to be seen. Went to the cockpit view and saw the autopilot displays were on. The electronic display screens were dark/blank. Went to check the overhead panel, everything seemed to be looking peachy.. still nothing on either CPTs or FOs screens. The CDU screens were also blank. I just submitted my concern on a ticket on the support site. Now waiting a response. I watched the YT videos on the plane as well. What should I do after spending $55 on the software?
