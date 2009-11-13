Thread: Question About Service Ceiling

The service ceiling for each aircraft is the limit of the airframe and engine(s) safe operation.
All unpressurised aircraft are limited to less than 16,000ft because humans can't breathe at or above that altitude.
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.2GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 1TB & 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Asus K272HL 27" Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks