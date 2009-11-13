Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Question About Service Ceiling

    pilotposer
    Default Question About Service Ceiling

    Hello,
    If an airliner decompresses, the pilots immediately get down to an altitude of 10,000 feet so the passengers can breathe.
    Why is it that early aircraft, such as open cockpit planes, have service ceilings above 10,000 feet altitude.
    The Boeing Stearman has a service ceiling of 13,200 feet. What exactly does service ceiling mean?
    Thank you,
    tiger1962
    Default

    The service ceiling for each aircraft is the limit of the airframe and engine(s) safe operation.
    All unpressurised aircraft are limited to less than 16,000ft because humans can't breathe at or above that altitude.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
