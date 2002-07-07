Reading pages and pages of stuff elsewhere, I can see people just have absolutely no idea of what is coming. I will try and outline it here. Flight sims are games despite some thinking they are something different. They will be sold as any other game.
You will need to sign up to MS's game service and pay a monthly fee to use MSFS or you can buy the game outright. This is the "confirmed" information. The rest is speculation as is what I will explain below. Now, unless MS do something different to any other modern game developer and have found a way to profit without actually needing people to give them money, I think you will find what I post below will turn out to be quite accurate.
Subscription will get you MSFS. It should get you updates and allow you to stream data without additional cost.
What it won't get you is DLC's or in other words, additional content like 3rd party add-ons. (PMDG etc etc)
Every post I have read elsewhere, people are assuming you can skip the subscription and buy MSFS outright and you are done, no more to pay. It absolutely will not work like this! lol
If you buy it outright, you almost certainly won't have access to streaming data. You will likely however get game updates.
End of the day, to get MSFS and streaming content, you will be paying monthly. DLC's will come at an additional cost on top of this.
There are also other things to consider regarding future costs and value for the consumer but let's not make it too complicated yet. This is not just the modern gaming world we are in, the same structure is evolving everywhere and for everything. You don't pay for anything once and 15 years later are still there playing the same old game or using the same old software. The business model today is to keep you paying and move you on when developers want you to move on. To move on, you then pay again. It's the way it works.
Bookmarks