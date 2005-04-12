Page 3 of 3 FirstFirst 1 2 3
Thread: MSFS will be subscription [Author's Opinion]

  Yesterday, 08:26 PM #21
    Skywatcher12
    Dec 2015
    748

    Quote Originally Posted by loki View Post
    See, this is why people have a hard time with your reasoning. It is patently false that all PC games require a subscription to play online. In fact Microsoft says right on their Xbox Game Pass site that no subscription is required for PC games to play multiplayer.

    Ok, just found there is a difference between Xbox and PC multiplayer. Doesn't change the huge difference between connecting and streaming. You ain't going to pay once and have access to stream your game forever.
    Mark Daniels
  Yesterday, 08:56 PM #22
    Skywatcher12
    Dec 2015
    748

    Quote Originally Posted by loki View Post
    And as for paying for the streaming data for MSFS, you still refuse to acknowledge that there are many other options than requiring all players to pay a subscription
    Yes there are and I would mention this too if I thought people would be so anal as to pull apart every word I type! lol

    Let me put it this way, it may be possible you will not pay money or a subscription to stream data but in one way or another, you will pay.
    How many people on FS forums are gamers? How many people use FS and FS only for their gaming? For this group of people, why would they possibly go for a subscription over a straight out one time purchase? These people don't care about the other games their subscription would get them. They only care about running MSFS. How many $$$ is there to be lost by MS allowing a one time MSFS purchase with zero catches???
    Last edited by Skywatcher12; Yesterday at 09:00 PM.
    Mark Daniels
  Yesterday, 09:08 PM #23
    loki
    Mar 2005
    It's a little cold outside right now.
    7,794

    Now we're getting somewhere. PC multiplayer has long been free and looks to remain that way for some time yet. I do fully expect the Xbox version of the sim to require Xbox Live Gold as all Xbox console titles do for multiplayer.

    To be clear, I do agree there is a cost to the streaming. I just don't think a mandatory subscription for everyone is the only option to pay for it, and so far Microsoft has indicated this isn't what they are going to do. Sure, they might, but there are other options. For example, they may be counting on enough people going through Game Pass as well as add-on sales through the built-in Marketplace. Many PC games these days run on a free to play model where the base game is free to download and play. From there you can buy better weapons/equipment/vehicles to progress to higher levels faster, as an example. Something like this would fit well in the flight sim world where we have been using add-ons (aka DLC) for a couple decades now. And on top of this, there is the benefit of using the sim as a tech demo for some of the new technologies they have been developing, such as the Azure AI and streaming abilities, that could be licensed out elsewhere to help cover development costs.
  Yesterday, 09:46 PM #24
    Skywatcher12
    Dec 2015
    748

    Quote Originally Posted by loki View Post
    I just don't think a mandatory subscription for everyone is the only option to pay for it
    And this is all I said, my speculation, my opinion, clearly stated as such, not as fact and then the rampage against me began! lol

    Your last points in your last post are valid, I agree to an extent. However, MSFS will require a ridiculously huge amount of data streaming. Imo, it is way too much to give it all away for no direct reimbursement unless they have come up with some new business model no one else has yet.

    Let's see what happens but I said from the beginning, that it's on Xbox and modern gaming is all you need to know about MSFS. I still stand by this.

    I'm all for discussion, I'm happy to discuss a new sim. I do have fun with it but geez, some people need to chill, it's just a game. Not meaning yourself loki, general comment intended across all FS forums and at many forum members.

    I'd like to see a new flight sim just like anyone else.
    Mark Daniels
  Yesterday, 10:01 PM #25
    Jim Robinson
    Mar 2005
    3,413

    Quote Originally Posted by Skywatcher12 View Post
    ...MSFS will require a ridiculously huge amount of data streaming. Imo, it is way too much to give it all away for no direct reimbursement unless they have come up with some new business model no one else has yet.

    I totally get your logic here, bandwidth is expensive and it seems impossible they could do this without charging us, but I'm thinking there's some other way they're planning to make $$ off this. Flight simmers are a relatively small group, and we're a bunch of tight-a$$es so most of us will probably use the cache method and only need to download it once, I think it's a calculated risk they've taken into consideration and I think they're sacrificing the bandwidth cost for us simmers basically to use the sim as a demo of what azure is (or will be) capable of. They're gonna get their $$ out of it in the end, but it'll come from commercial entities that need to use azure for something that likely has nothing to do with flight simulation. Truth is we'll probably never know how that all plays out.
  Yesterday, 10:27 PM #26
    loki
    Mar 2005
    It's a little cold outside right now.
    7,794

    Quote Originally Posted by Jim Robinson View Post
    They're gonna get their $$ out of it in the end, but it'll come from commercial entities that need to use azure for something that likely has nothing to do with flight simulation. Truth is we'll probably never know how that all plays out.
    This is a very likely option for Microsoft, who has changed their business model in some significant ways over the past decade. And especially after Mr. Nadella took over as CEO.

    Take a look at Windows 10, for example. Windows has long been the top product at Microsoft and everything else they did was about getting as many people and computers to run it as possible, and pay for it. However, with Windows 10 they upgraded millions of people for free, and haven't charged them a cent since. Even after multiple feature updates that combined would have equaled at least one, if not two, major versions previously (like Windows Vista to 7). They certainly aren't doing this out of the goodness of their hearts and are still making money. However, it's just coming from other sources. Enterprise licences for one, licences on new machines from Dell, HP etc. for another, and just having people stay on Windows and subscribe to Office 365 (or Microsoft 365 as it was recently renamed) and Xbox Game Pass.

    Things are a lot more complicated at Microsoft these days.
  Yesterday, 10:55 PM #27
    Skywatcher12
    Dec 2015
    748

    Quote Originally Posted by Jim Robinson View Post
    I totally get your logic here
    Well that's a relief!
    How about my logic with FS9? You were kinda still struggling a little in the other thread that got locked.
    Mark Daniels
  Yesterday, 11:28 PM #28
    Jim Robinson
    Mar 2005
    3,413

    Quote Originally Posted by Skywatcher12 View Post
    Well that's a relief!
    How about my logic with FS9? You were kinda still struggling a little in the other thread that got locked.
    Nope, 17 yr old antiquated sim. No struggle involved. I never stopped being an FS9er incidentally, I owned the damn thing since release day in Sept 2003. I just "added other sims to my repertoire" is all.
  Today, 05:34 AM #29
    Skywatcher12
    Dec 2015
    748

    Quote Originally Posted by Jim Robinson View Post
    Nope, 17 yr old antiquated sim. No struggle involved. I never stopped being an FS9er incidentally, I owned the damn thing since release day in Sept 2003. I just "added other sims to my repertoire" is all.
    Fair enough. Yeah, I did add the 15 year old youngin too but don't like it.
    Mark Daniels
