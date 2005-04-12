Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: MSFS will be subscription

  Today, 03:28 AM #1
    Skywatcher12's Avatar
    Skywatcher12
    Default MSFS will be subscription

    Reading pages and pages of stuff elsewhere, I can see people just have absolutely no idea of what is coming. I will try and outline it here. Flight sims are games despite some thinking they are something different. They will be sold as any other game.

    You will need to sign up to MS's game service and pay a monthly fee to use MSFS or you can buy the game outright. This is the "confirmed" information. The rest is speculation as is what I will explain below. Now, unless MS do something different to any other modern game developer and have found a way to profit without actually needing people to give them money, I think you will find what I post below will turn out to be quite accurate.

    Subscription will get you MSFS. It should get you updates and allow you to stream data without additional cost.
    What it won't get you is DLC's or in other words, additional content like 3rd party add-ons. (PMDG etc etc)

    Every post I have read elsewhere, people are assuming you can skip the subscription and buy MSFS outright and you are done, no more to pay. It absolutely will not work like this! lol

    If you buy it outright, you almost certainly won't have access to streaming data. You will likely however get game updates.

    End of the day, to get MSFS and streaming content, you will be paying monthly. DLC's will come at an additional cost on top of this.

    There are also other things to consider regarding future costs and value for the consumer but let's not make it too complicated yet. This is not just the modern gaming world we are in, the same structure is evolving everywhere and for everything. You don't pay for anything once and 15 years later are still there playing the same old game or using the same old software. The business model today is to keep you paying and move you on when developers want you to move on. To move on, you then pay again. It's the way it works.
    Mark Daniels
  Today, 05:34 AM #2
    W33
    Default

    Can't wait...bring it on :-)

    W33
    X-Plane 11, P3D. 32GB RAM, i7 8700k, 1080Ti, Oculus Rift, 1TB SSD
  Today, 08:58 AM #3
    chicagorandy
    Default

    Internet speculation on the future of something is always a fun read.

    I dunno, I've been playing MS Flight Simulator since 1982 when I was in my 30's, I have a strong hunch MS will figure a way to continue to financially succeed during the release of a new version of the game that has MASSIVE pent-up demand while still maintaining its present customer base.

    I also dunno, as I currently fly FSX-SE. I incur NO monthly subscription fees, paid a one-time reasonable price for the game with free updates, and enjoy many free and payware add-ons with every flight.

    But that's just ME and MY experience with Microsoft Flight and Steam. YMMV.

    p.s. IF the actual cost isn't ridiculous? I WILL be getting FS2020 for my home cockpit. I do luv me some airplanes.
    "Don't believe everything you see on the internet." - Abraham Lincoln

    "Measure twice, cut once, curse, add shims."
  Today, 09:38 AM #4
    stretch's Avatar
    stretch
    Default

    I doubt this team is going to repeat the "Flight" debacle! Not buying your snake oil
    Aaron
