Thread: How Do I add AirCraft to FSX That I Download?

How Do I add AirCraft to FSX That I Download?

    Chief201
    May 2020
    How Do I add AirCraft to FSX That I Download?

    Ok, I've downloaded several aircraft from the site but I have no idea how to add them to my Flightsim X. An example, I downloaded a file: Name: swanew738.zip
    Size: 1,114,913 Date: 03-29-2017 Downloads: 2,478 FSX Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800, registration N8662F. New Southwest Airlines texture for the default B737-800. Repaint by George Hutton.

    It has a folder called: Texture.swaheart

    In that folder are 4 files: b737_800_1_T.dds, Fresnel_Ramp.dds, Texture.cfg, Thumbnail.jpg

    The readme file does not explain installing this into the sim.
    Nels_Anderson
    May 1996
    FlightSim.Com World HQ
    3,514
    If you go to our FSX landing page you'll find install guides and lots of other things all collected in one place.

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?13632-FSX
