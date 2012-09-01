There is a you tube post out there explaining current 747F operations from China to London Stanstead using their two aircraft for all you cargo buffs. Both G-CLAA & G-CLBA are in full operation right now running PPE from China. Typical weights using max volume (as opposed to weight capacity) is 70 metric tonnes. This would allow direct ops but they had to seek CAA approval. Looks like they just received this because CLBA (an ERF) is currently running direct ZHCC-EGSS. At Stanstead they are also using a passenger stand to unload instead of a cargo one, due to cargo warehouse issues. The video is here... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yJGBwcyGi88
