Thread: FSX SCENERY .CFG File error

  Today, 03:00 AM
    fx48215
    Apr 2010
    Melbourne Australia
    FSX SCENERY .CFG File error

    Hey having a problem with FSX when it is loading.
    I get the following error message:
    "SCENERY .CFG error. Local scenery directory (Addon Scenery\ SCENERY) in scenery Area .115 not found. Click OK to continue."

    I have no idea how to remedy this problem. I have 2 discs that I bought from the old FS Pilotshop FSC-285 & FSC300 that give improved textures for the whole world. I did have "Photo Real Melbourne" but cant find it any more.

    Can anyone help me please.

    Cheers
    Bill

    Well this is embarrassing! I search using the thread heading & couldn't find anything. As soon as I posted I noticed "Similar Threads" at the bottom of the page. All fixed now. Thank you very much "Opaplano".
    Last edited by fx48215; Today at 03:20 AM. Reason: Found the answer
