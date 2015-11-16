Thread: FSX SCENERY .CFG File error

Hey having a problem with FSX when it is loading.
I get the following error message:
"SCENERY .CFG error. Local scenery directory (Addon Scenery\ SCENERY) in scenery Area .115 not found. Click OK to continue."
I have no idea how to remedy this problem. I have 2 discs that I bought from the old FS Pilotshop FSC-285 & FSC300 that give improved textures for the whole world. I did have "Photo Real Melbourne" but cant find it any more.
Can anyone help me please.
Cheers
Bill
Well this is embarrassing! I search using the thread heading & couldn't find anything. As soon as I posted I noticed "Similar Threads" at the bottom of the page. All fixed now. Thank you very much "Opaplano".
