This is a two hour video, that even I had not the patience to watch through, but its reality is amazing. Go HD and full screen.
Each plane is flown by a guy at a computer. The video was produced by the leading Russian flight simulation designer company DCS World. I have had many of their products, but gave up because you have to know as much about flying the jets as the real pilots - too much for an old guy! Hope you enjoy - and skip the commercials!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mvdw3wl_yI
