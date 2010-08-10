Thread: How do I use z-order

Can anyone tell me how to use the z-order entry to place a panel window above another please...
Can anyone tell me how to use the z-order entry to place a panel window above another please...
zorder=0 is at the back at all times.
zorder=1 is in front of zorder=0 only.
zorder=2 is in front of zorder=0 and zorder=1.
and so on...
Thanks Tiger.
You fixed my problem!!!
