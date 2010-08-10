Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: How do I use z-order

  Today, 03:33 PM #1
    asos
    Default How do I use z-order

    Can anyone tell me how to use the z-order entry to place a panel window above another please...
  Today, 03:36 PM #2
    tiger1962
    Default

    zorder=0 is at the back at all times.
    zorder=1 is in front of zorder=0 only.
    zorder=2 is in front of zorder=0 and zorder=1.
    and so on...
    Tim Wright
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.2GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 1TB & 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Asus K272HL 27" Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
  Today, 04:10 PM #3
    asos
    Default

    Thanks Tiger.

    You fixed my problem!!!
