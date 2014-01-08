Hello All
I have an internal SSD drive which fs9 is installed on.
This drive has 75GB available space left.
I use a program called windows update manger (freeware)this programme effectively gives you back control of which updates you will or wont install....very useful.(as you used to get as the norm in earlier versions of Windows)
I currently have the feature update 1909 downloaded ,but have elected to 'hide' (not install )it for the moment .
I notice that this update is showing in Windows update manager as 90gb in size. As I only have 75gb remaining on my Cdrive there is not enough space....
I decided out of curiosity to try and find out(internet search) how much disc space 1909 requires ,and apparently its about 30gb (in which case I would have enough space on my Cdrive(75GB left). Iam wondering why the1909 download in Windows update manager is showing as 90GB.
PS posted here as software bit of forum seems a bit out of date and thought more of chance getting query answered here.
Cheers Andy
