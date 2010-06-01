Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Traffic Patterns - big airports

    Rebrecs
    Traffic Patterns - big airports

    Hi, Newbie with dumb question here, thanks in advance for your patience.
    So, Traffic Patterns. I have read about what they are in multiple places, and I get the concept.
    My FSX book on real world training says: "Do it like this, but at big airports it may be different." How do you know and where would you find that out?
    I am familiar with runway ILS Charts. And of course, there are diagrams of airports. Yet, I have not seen - "and this is how the pattern works." I am not willing to assume that Houston or Boston or San Francisco wants me flying 1/4 mile from the concrete downwind. But, maybe so <?> How does one find out?

    I know very well on IFR vectors from the various big-airport control towers they often have me 20 miles out from the runway on what would be a downwind and a final . And that makes perfect sense to me.

    This happened to me both at Boston and at Houston. i got instructed to land on a piece of dead concrete. (the dud runway that has no electronics next to the good ILS runway. (in Houston that would be dead one = 33L, good one = 33R) I cant find approach information for Dead Concrete runways.

    I'm sure this is all quite simple. I'm just new, and have not discovered the correct resource.

    Any help will be greatly appreciated.
    Nels_Anderson
    Default

    In a nutshell, a standard traffic pattern is what you fly, unless instructed otherwise. At a field with no control tower most aircraft will fly a standard pattern. At the large airports you are asking about the control tower operator will provide instructions. Flying a standard pattern at a large, busy airport is much less common. The tower will provide instructions on how to approach the airport, using their knowledge of where other planes are to fit you into the traffic. If things are not busy, they will tend to give you the shortest approach possible.
