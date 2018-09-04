I want to move the carrier:
FS2004 (ACOF) - FS2004 Scenery
FS2004 Scenery--Big E AI Enhancement
[ Download | View ]
Name: bige_ai.zip
Size: 1,753,471 Date: 09-15-2005 Downloads: 3,032
FS2004 Big E AI Enhancement. An enhancement for the Alphasim Big "E" USS Enterprise carrier scenery package. It adds AFCAD2 files for FS2004 "Go to Airport" entries, all navaids, AI parking, AI flights and working "carrier trapping" AI aircraft configurations. By Robert A. Baum.
to a spot on the sea south of LGAT Athens airport in Greece.
Can anyone tell me what program(s) do I need to use to do it please...
Bookmarks