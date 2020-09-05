Thread: New PC for FSX

Hi all, I was wondering if I could get some input about FSX performance on a new PC I just got.
So for context, I've been using FSX on my prior desktop for 8 years:
HP p7-1447c
Motherboard: MSI MS 777-8
CPU: AMD A8-5500
GPU: I don't think it had one? Based on specs I found here
RAM: 8GB
Everything was decently ok, but once I really started ramming things up with aerosoft addons, scenery and traffic sliders, global ai traffic, high definition addon aircraft, etc, the frames really started slowing. After adding REX weather as well, recently it's become really bad and unplayable. The 4 or 5 most recent flights have been incomplete as about 20 minutes into flight fsx freezes and crashes due to running out of memory, etc. So I just decided to axe it and call it a day on the old pc.
Recently I got a new desktop arriving in a few days with the following specs:
CPU: 9th gen i7-9700F
RAM: 16GB
Space: 1 TB hard drive + 480 GB SSD
GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060
I got this mainly for work which requires heavy processing, but was wondering would this be stable for fsx as well with all the same addons, settings, and otherwise non-default things on FSX that I had previously? Thanks very much and looking forward to hearing back from you guys. Thanks again!
Bookmarks